A SUPERMARKET shopfront has been transformed into a colourful canvas by creative students to raise awareness of two essential charities.

Community champions at Morrisons, in Little Clacton, invited nine GCSE art students from Clacton County High School and their teacher Kerry Gately to their store.

Over a three-hour session, the pupils painted a range of characters on the complex’s front windows, as well as the logos for Together For Short Lives and East Anglian Children's Hospice.

The two non-profit organisations depicted in the designs are the seaside supermarket‘s designated charities, for which workers regular raise funds and awareness.

The project was organised by the store’s committed community champions Wendy Giles and Stacy Andrew.

Stacy said: “It came about as we wanted our store charities to stand out.

“Customers don’t really realise the work we do and how all our fundraising goes to Together For Short Lives and East Anglian Childrens Hospice.

“We thought by getting art students involved from a school was a lovely way to tie everything in as a community.

"The store manager, Paul Tracey, was so impressed and loves how professional it looks.

“A lot of the customers really notice it as they walk past and stop to have a look.”