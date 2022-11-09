HUNDREDS of coastal villagers arched their necks skywards and marvelled at a canvas of exploding colours during a special seafront spectacle.

The Jaywick Fireworks Display, now in its fourth year, returned to Jaywick Beach, near Morris Avenue, on Saturday, much to the delight of spectators young and old.

More than 150 guests attended the self-funded event, lining the seawall and gazing upwards as vibrant rockets peppered the darkness of night with flickers of light.

The dazzling display wowed the gathered crowds for a staggering 40 minutes.

The annual evening, also featuring cakes, biscuits, and juices, is organised by resident Dean Huckfield to “put smiles on the faces” of children from Jaywick.

He added: “The event is paid for out of my own pocket and through donations every year, so thank you to every single person who donated and who helped on the night.

“I would also like to thank everyone who showed up to make my fourth year another successful night – it means so much to me.

“I do this for the families and the children, just to give a little something back. Look out for Jaywick Fireworks Display 2023.”