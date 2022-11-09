CLACTON’S Amateur Dramatics Society will be celebrating its 75th anniversary with an award-winning comedy.

The thriving am dram group's season finale will be the hilarious seven-time Tony nominated British romp One Man, Two Guvnors.

It will take place at Clacton's West Cliff Theatre from November 17 to 19.

Written by Richard Bean and based on The Servant of Two Masters by Carolo Goldoni, the rip roaring comedy was first performed in the National Theatre in 2011 with James Cordon in the lead role.

The show will be welcoming three new cast members, including Dean Kiely who is taking on the starring role of hapless minder Francis Hensall.

Fired from his skiffle band, Francis becomes minder to Roscoe Crabbe, a small-time East End hood, now in Brighton to collect £6,000 from the dad of his fiancee.

But Roscoe is really his sister Rachel posing as her own dead brother, who has been killed by her boyfriend Stanley Stubbers.

Holed up at The Cricketers Arms, the permanently ravenous Francis spots the chance of an extra meal ticket and takes a second job with one Stanley Stubbers, who is hiding from the police and waiting to be reunited with Rachel.

But to prevent discovery, Francis must keep his two guvnors apart.

Director Rachael Welham said: "This play is a joyous mix of farce and pantomime, and has been so much fun to work on over the last four months.

"It really will brighten up a cold November evening."

CADS was formed in 1945 although there has been a dramatic society in Clacton dating back to the 1880s.

The group is also set to hold auditions for its next show, Noel Coward's romantic drama Brief Encounter at Clacton's Albert Edward Hall, on November 24 at 7.30pm.