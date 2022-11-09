A POLICE officer has been struck and left injured after putting out a roadblock on the M25.

According to Essex Travel News, between J26 and J27, there has been a crash involving two lorries.

Police were responding to this crash and another incident at the time, where a person was in the road.

Officers had to put a rolling roadblock in place to protect the person sitting in the road, which led to an officer being struck and injured.

The M25 has now been closed at J26 and J27.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We are currently responding to an incident and a subsequent lorry collision on the M25.

“Due to a person in the road, we put a rolling roadblock in place.

"This led to one of our officers being struck and injured.

“The road is closed between J26 and J27 clockwise.

“A person has been arrested for causing a public nuisance.”