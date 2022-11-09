THE M25 has been closed for a third day after a protester has again climbed a gantry.

Essex Police say they are at the scene of J30 of the M25 where one person has climbed a gantry.

They add another person was stopped by police.

The road has now been closed at J30.

A specialist officer, trained to work at heights is working to remove the person from the gantry.

Police urged drivers to find alternative routes.

A spokesman said: “We are at the scene of J30 of the M25 where one person has climbed a gantry, and one person was stopped.

“The road is closed at J30.

“Please find alternative routes if possible. We will update you as soon as we can.”

This is the third consecutive day protesters have blocked the M25.