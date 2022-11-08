POLICE have found there is no evidence of a link between the death of Archie Battersbee and an online challenge, an inquest review has heard.

The hearing at Essex Coroners Court today also heard officers found messages on the 12 year old’s phone show his “low mood” before his death.

Archie died in August after his life support was switched off following a long legal battle.

The pre inquest review also heard the full inquest due to take place February 7 next year will not have a jury.

Archie’s mother Hollie Dance sat crying in the hearing and dabbing tears with a tissue yesterday.

A police report into the findings of Archie’s death written by Detective Constable Tiffany Gore was read to the court by Detective Inspector Sarah Weeks.

It said: “There was no images or videos to suggest he did any challenge. There is no evidence at this stage of any online challenge. There is no evidence of a TikTok or other online challenge being the cause of his death.

“We have found messages to friends and family showing his low mood and there will be a fuller report into this very soon. We found he had used Youtube about 50 times in March and April and most searches were his interests such as MMA fighting and clothes such as coats.

“We can see TikTok was used on the day of the incident. On March 28 he googled kid dies on school field which we believe is in connection with the death of a child in the Southend area.

“He was using TikTok on the day of the incident and there are no images of videos taken before the incident.”

Following the report being read, Coroner Lincoln Brookes said: “I am still of the view that evidentially, at this stage, there is nothing to substantiate Miss Dance’s fears about an online challenge.”

Archie died after his life support treatment was withdrawn following a long-running legal battle between his parents and hospital bosses.

He had been in a coma since he was found unconscious at his home in Southend on April 7.