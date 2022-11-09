A SCHOOL is celebrating after a positive inspection report and the launch of a new parking scheme which will see pupils rewarded for their efforts.

Walton Primary School officially launched the scheme in collaboration with Three PR school parking initiative with an event on Friday.

The scheme has been launched as efforts increase to reduce the amount of traffic congestion which often builds up around the school during busy drop off and pick up times.

Suzie Bliss, head of the school, said: “We are on a residential road and don’t have a very wide pavement, part of our concern was with parking on double yellow lines among other things.

“It is a token-based scheme which will see our pupils recognised for walking in particular zones between Stanley Road and Eagle Avenue meaning their parents won’t be parked too close to the school.

“The class with the most tokens at the end of term will win the 3PR trophy and certificate.

“The 3PR mascot came on Friday with all the information for the pupils and it was a great day.”

Three PR stands for Three Parking Rules and the rules are care, consideration and caution

There are several signposts to make sure children are aware of what to do within the scheme such as information placed on bollards around the school.

A park and stride location has been made available to utilise so parents do not have to park on the highway.

Additionally, parents can get a permit from the school office to use the car park behind the school.

Walton Primary School also had a visit from Ofsted on June 9 and 10 which resulted in a good rating.

However, the school could not celebrate the achievements until the start of the new academic year because the results were released during the summer holiday.

Ms Bliss added: “It felt great to celebrate the rating from Ofsted, on the day we just did what we normally do and I can’t credit the staff and pupils enough for their hard work and dedication.

“We’ve got areas to work on but it was good overall and hopefully we can continue to improve.”