A TREASURER who was entrusted with safeguarding the finances of a cancer charity has admitted defrauding the organisation of thousands of pounds.

Ian Smith, 53, of London Road, Clacton, appeared at Chelmsford Crown Court last Thursday charged with fraud by abuse of position.

He had been accused of taking £71,131 from donations raised by Relay for Life Clacton between October 2016 and May 2021.

The amount, which is understood to be being disputed, should have been pledged to Cancer Research UK.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "A man has appeared in court in connection with an investigation led by officers from our Serious Economic Crime Unit.

"It was reported money raised from fundraising activity in Clacton, pledged to Cancer Research UK, had not been submitted to the charity.

"Ian Smith, 53, of London Road, Clacton, appeared at Chelmsford Crown Court on 3 November, charged with fraud by abuse of position.

"He will next appear at the same court on November 28."

Michael Jarvis, spokesman for Cancer Research UK in Essex, has also issued a statement in relation to the case.

He said: "We are aware of ongoing court proceedings relating to a charge of fraud concerning Relay For Life Clacton.

"We are unable to comment further at this time."

Since the launch of the first Relay For Life in Clacton back in 2010, the 24-hour event has raised £1million for Cancer Research UK.

Jane Smith, who was chairman at the time when the non-profit hit the huge milestone, said previously: “We're proud of the contribution we've made to Cancer Research UK.

"For our little seaside town to achieve something so big is just incredible and we put that success down to everyone working together to support the fundraising activities.

“An awful lot of hard work goes into organising this event and we're proud of the committee, teams, survivors and community.”