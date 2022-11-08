VOLUNTEERING is the best way to meet new people and make friends

That’s the message from Vivien Fox, a volunteer at the East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices shop in Great Clacton.

The 66-year-old moved to north Essex from Kent three years ago this December and decided to offer her services in Clacton’s EACH store.

She was no stranger to volunteering, having given her time to support the RSPCA for 25 years.

However, she says that joining the shop team helped her settle and adjust to living in a different part of the country.

“I must admit, I didn’t know much about EACH until hearing about its furniture collections and deliveries,” said the retired former office worker, who was speaking during the organisation’s ‘Be the difference’ campaign – a drive to find more volunteers for its 44 shops.

“We’d recently moved to the area from Kent.

“I’d recommend it to anyone, though, without any doubt or hesitation.

“I started shortly after moving here and, at that time, didn’t know anyone. I didn’t have any family or friends here.

“Since then I’ve met some lovely people and, as well as enjoying their company in the shop, we also go out for coffee together.

“I like being sociable and volunteering has definitely helped me settle.”

Vivien helps in the Clacton shop alongside fellow volunteer Anne Wakefield.

The 68-year-old has been part of the team for a year and can be found in the North Road store every Tuesday and Thursday morning.

“It’s a great cause and there are different things people can do to help, depending on their skills, background and interests,” said Anne, who lives in Clacton and also helps the town’s FoodCycle charity.

“I find it very rewarding. I love keeping busy and being here gives me a real sense of purpose.”

EACH, which supports families and cares for children and young people with life-threatening conditions, relies on voluntary donations for the majority of its income.

It offers families flexibility and control over where they receive their care and support, including where their child dies - at home, in hospital or at one of three hospices at Milton in Cambridge, The Nook in Norfolk and The Treehouse in Ipswich.

The family-centred approach includes specialist nursing care, symptom management support, short breaks, wellbeing activities, therapies and counselling, all meeting the individual needs of the child, young person and whole family.

This year alone it needs to raise £6.5 million from its retail operation, which includes stores across Norfolk, Suffolk, Cambridgeshire and Essex and a busy Retail Distribution Centre in Thetford.

The year before the pandemic it received just 16 per cent of its total income from statutory sources.

To find out more about volunteering in Clacton, pop into the shop or call 01255 446999.

Alternatively, for more information about helping in your local shop, email volunteerservices@each.org.uk or contact volunteer services on 01223 205183.

For more information about EACH, including forthcoming events and how you can help raise funds, visit each.org.uk.