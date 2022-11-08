A FORMER Essex Police officer has been found to have committed gross misconduct.

It was alleged that former officer Christopher Leslie failed to accurately record his hours and did not work his scheduled duty times.

The allegations related to three shifts in January 2022.

Chief constable Ben-Julian Harrington led an accelerated misconduct hearing on Thursday, November 3, after concerns were brought to his attention.

The allegations against the ex-cop were proven and if he had not already resigned in April 2022, he would have been dismissed, the force has stated.

Essex Police has revealed he will also be placed on the College of Policing Police Barred List.

Mr Harrington said: “Honesty and integrity are core values I expect from any officer or staff member working at Essex Police.

“Everything we do is built upon our community’s trust and confidence in us, and there is no place in our force for anyone who acts to break that trust.”

The chief constable added: “PC Leslie not only let down the public, but also those who work tirelessly across Essex Police to protect and serve.”