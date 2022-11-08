HUNDREDS of families flocked to Clacton Pier’s fantastic free fireworks extravaganzas on Guy Fawkes night.

Two displays were staged at 6pm and 9pm and fans packed along the seafront and at the seaward end of the attraction.

The event was dedicated to pier annual pass holder Swaley Stevens.

The 12-year-old tragically died when a garage wall collapsed on him at his home in St John’s Road, Clacton, last month.

A record ten fireworks displays were staged throughout the year, including one to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, and this was the last.

Pier director Billy Ball said the weather luckily proved to be better than forecast.

“It meant we were able to go ahead as planned and pay tribute to Swaley who was part of the pier family as one of our young pass holders,” he added.

The night included some of the Halloween attractions such as Misery Mansion and the Stiles family who were retained for the event.

Live bands Double Barrel and SMC also performed in the Boardwalk Bar.

It was a very special occasion for Louise Clarke of Elm Grove, Clacton, who went along with her husband, Mark, and son, Taylor, to collect a Mini Cooper worth more than £20,000.

Mrs Clarke was the winner of a draw which was open to fun card holders who registered online between May 12 and September 30. The 100 finalists were selected by a random number generator.