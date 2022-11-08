A POLITICIAN compared the lengthy corridors and large rooms of Westminster to Harry Potter's Hogwarts during a recent school visit.

Giles Watling, who is the MP for Clacton, visited youngsters at Oakwood Infant and Nursery School in Windsor Avenue last week.

During his time at the site he led an assembly for students in Year 1 and 2 in which he explained what his role entails and how he was elected.

The former actor also delved into his experience of performing and put a magical twist on his description of the Houses of Commons.

After the assembly, Mr Watling met with school ambassadors, who were given an opportunity to ask questions and pose for photographs.

Kathy Maguire-Egan, headteacher, said: “We were delighted to welcome Giles Watling.

“Mr Watling provided the children with information about his parliamentary service to the community.

“He also talked to the children about democracy and how decisions are made about how government money is spent to help those who need it.

“The children thoroughly enjoyed the visit and grew in their understanding of democracy.

“We would like to thank Mr Watling for his visit to the school and for speaking to the children.”