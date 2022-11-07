A CAMPAIGN group has warned road users that it will cause further delays as members continue to protest new oil and gas.

Just Stop Oil said it will continue to campaign and has instructed road users to “make alternative plans” from 7am tomorrow.

In a tweet, a spokesman for Just Stop Oil said: “Just Stop Oil supporters will continue the campaign of civil resistance on the M25 in the coming days.

“We ask everyone who is planning to use the M25 or associated roads from 7am tomorrow to be prepared for closures and severe delays to their journeys or to make alternative plans.”

Three people were arrested this morning, with two attempting to climb a gantry at junction 30 and a third person who had locked himself onto a gantry at junction 27.

Following the protests this morning, Chief Superintendent Simon Anslow said: “We quickly dealt with three incidents on the Essex stretch of the M25 this morning and swiftly arrested three people.

“They are now in custody being questioned on suspicion of road traffic offences.

“We have an appropriate 24-hour policing plan in place to deal with incidents such as this which means we can respond quickly to minimise and indeed stop any disruption to road users.

“Our priority, as it has always been, is to keep our county moving and we do that safely and responsibly.

“We are not anti-protest – this is rightly enshrined in law – but we will not tolerate dangerous acts which put lives at risk and we will always respond and take decisive action.

“I know those of you who have been affected this morning will be frustrated by the disruption and I want to thank you for your patience and understanding.”