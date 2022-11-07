MULTIPLE overnight closures are coming to the A12 as part of major plans to reconstruct the road between Marks Tey and Stanway.

The scheme to reconstruct junctions 25 and 26 of the road began on October 17 and is expected to finish by winter 2023/24.

Reconstruction of the road involves completely removing the concrete road surface and some of the foundations, before rebuilding the road and resurfacing it with lower noise surface.

Essex Highways bosses say the scheme will provide safety benefits and a smoother ride for road users, as well as providing a 40 to 50-year lifespan that’ll be easier and quicker to repair in the future.

During the first three weeks of work, overnight closures have already been in place to manage traffic, including speed and safety cameras.

Now, construction of the crossovers for the contraflow system is beginning.

To build the crossovers, lane closures and additional full road closures are set to hit the A12 between 8pm and 6am over he coming days and weeks.

Full closure of the A12 Colchester-bound at junction 25 for Marks Tey is coming tonight, November 7, as well as tomorrow, November 8, November 11, and November 14 to 16.

On November 9, as well as the closure above, there will also be a closure London-bound at junction 26 for Stanway.

On November 17, there will be a full closure of the Colchester-bound side from junction 19 at Boreham to junction 26, as well as another full closure of the London-bound carriageway at junction 25.

Following this, the full closure of the Colchester-bound carriageway from junctions 19 to 26 will continue on November 18, and from November 22 to 30.

A spokesman said: “Diversions will be clearly signposted.

“Those wishing to travel north along the A12 will be diverted off at junction 19.

"You will travel along the A130 before turning right towards Braintree along the A131 and continuing along the A120 through Copford along the B1408, on to the A1124 where you can re-join the A12 at junction 26 Stanway.

“When junction 25 Marks Tey is closed, either north or southbound, traffic will exit off at junction 25, travel over the roundabout and re-join the slip road for the A12 to continue their journey.

“When junction 26 Stanway is closed traffic will exit the off at junction 26 travel along A1124, then B1408 London Road through Copford and re-join the A12 at junction 25 Marks Tey.”

For updates or more information, visit nationalhighways.co.uk/MarksTeytoStanway.