SAUSAGE lovers and banger-wangers descended upon Harwich for the return of the town’s popular annual sausage festival.

The 12th Harwich Sausage Festival took place on Saturday despite the devastating fire at the town’s historic Hanover Inn in June.

The Alma Inn and the New Bell Inn took part as usual alongside the Stingray,which will be the third pub hosting the sausage tasting.

The Hanover has always been a big part of Harwich’s unique Sausage Festival and the pop-up venue opened at the nearby Crown Post building in time for the event.

It took part in the new ‘sausage fringe’ event, alongside The Globe and Samuel Pepys, which saw tasty Lincolnshire and German sausages for sale.

The sausage-throwing competition was won by Todd Rothwell, representing the The Alma Inn, who managed a magnificent 110.5ft with his second throw.

A spokesman said: “I think all who attended agreed it was held in challenging conditions and Todd’s experience and technique just pipped some determined opposition.”

The Harwich Sausage Festival Tasting Competition was won by Becky’s Butchers, from Great Bromley, with last year’s winners Ramsey Master Butchers in second and a three-way tie for third place between Shaws Farm Meats, Chas Bower and Holland-on-Sea’s Frinton Road Butchers.

The spokesman added: “Congratulations to Becky for another win.”