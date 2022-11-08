A BAR and restaurant is set to host a wine evening with a world famous and award-winning wine maker.

The Bicycle in Crown Lane, Tendring, will host the evening accompanied by South African wine maker Ken Forrester.

The evening will involve Ken explaining each wine, eight wines in total will be tasted from all four of his ranges, small bites will also be served to complement the wines.

The event is taking place on Wednesday, November 9, but booking for the event is now full.