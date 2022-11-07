VOLUNTEER lifeboat crews carried out a late-night search for a missing person in the sea off Clacton.

Clacton RNLI's D-Class inshore lifeboat was launched following reports of a person in the water in the Jaywick area on Sunday at about 1.10am.

The volunteer crew launched the Damar’s Pride into a dark but clear night before making their way to the last reported location.

While heading to the spot, the crew were re-tasked to the Clacton Pier area with a similar report to a person in the water.

Upon arrival at the new location the crew undertook a search around the pier and adjacent beaches before being tasked with a shoreline search from Clacton Pier to the western end of Clacton Golf Club.

The crew progressively searched in increments away from the shoreline.

The boat was joined by the rescue helicopter and Clacton’s second lifeboat, the Atlantic 85 David Porter MPS.

A spokesman added: "A shoreline search was commenced by the crew of the Atlantic 85 between Clacton Pier and Holland Haven.

"Both lifeboats completed their initial searches and had started to commence a return search toward the pier, when the UK Coastguard stood both units down.

"The missing person was found to be onshore and safe."

Both lifeboats returned to the lifeboat station by 3.15am.