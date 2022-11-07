PEOPLE looking for a change of career are being invited to a skills fair in Clacton next week.

Adult Community Learning (ACL) will be hosting the free event at ACL Clacton, in St Osyth Road, on Friday, November 18, from 10am to 2pm.

Organisers say the event will cater to everyone regardless of education or employment history and people can find out how to overcome barrier to achieve their dream job.

It will include representatives fro Community Voluntary Services Tendring, the National Career Service and Essex Opportunities.

For more information, go to aclessex.com/career-fair or call 0333 032 0934.