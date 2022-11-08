FIVE design teams are vying to create a masterplan for a 9,000-home garden community in Essex.

The major international competition for the development, on the Colchester and Tendring border, has now reached its final stage.

Latimer, the development arm of Clarion Housing Group is searching for a master planning team to design its major new garden community.

In September, consultant teams were invited to enter the developer’s international design competition to create an outstanding masterplan for the project.

Thirty submissions were received ranging from well-established firms and smaller design practices to organisations making consortia bids.

Richard Cook, group development director at Clarion, said: “We have been incredibly impressed by every team and organisation which submitted an entry, and would like to thank them all for their innovative, compelling and inspiring ideas.”

Latimer will now work with consultants Colander to identify the winning team to help deliver the new 1,740-acre site over the next two decades.

As well as new housing, the project will provide employment space, a new country park, university expansion, a rapid transport system, retail, leisure and community infrastructure.

Caroline Cole, founder of Colander, added: “Colander is delighted to be involved with this exciting project and we look forward with much anticipation to seeing the teams’ final stage submissions.”

The successful team is expected to be announced in January.