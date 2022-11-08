A TENDRING Council officer spoke of his pride after winning an award at an annual show focused on housing.

The Essex Housing Awards took place on Thursday, November 3, at Greenwoods Hotel in Ingatestone.

The ceremony celebrated individuals and businesses for their outstanding innovation, steadfastness and an exceptional sense of community.

Lee Heley, corporate director for place and economy at Tendring Council, won housing professional of the year.

He said: “I just want to say how proud I am to receive this award, it is genuinely a real honour.

“I wanted to particularly note how the whole housing family in Essex came together under Covid to support rough sleepers in particular, and that’s something we should all be very proud of.”

The evening was compered by broadcaster Mark Easton and the awards were presented by sponsors and supporters of the event.

Each shortlisted organisation was also commended for their achievements as the awards recognise high-quality developments, services and or individuals from the public, private and voluntary sectors, promoting best practice and learning across the county.

The Essex Housing Awards, held in association with Birketts, was held in partnership with Essex Developers Group and South Essex Housing Group.

The awards were sponsored by CHP, Close Brothers, Scrutton Bland, and supported by Rentplus.