Climate change protestors have claimed gantries over the M25 causing delatys and major disruption as they demand Government action.

At 7.30am this morning, in at least six locations, supporters of Just Stop Oil climbed onto the overhead gantries of the M25, both clockwise and anti-clockwise causing police to halt traffic.

National Highways says the road is shut clockwise due to the incident and Essex Police says arrests have been made.

Yesterday evening, Just Stop Oil contacted the Metropolitan Police and National Highways Ltd to advise them that there would major disruption on the M25, and ask them to implement a 30mph speed limit, in line with their responsibilities to keep the public safe.

Indigo Rumblelow, 28, a spokesperson for Just Stop Oil from London said: “What did you expect? This government is complicit in an illegal and unconstitutional plan to issue more licenses and consents for new oil and gas.

"A plan that will take the world over 1.5C, resulting in the collapse of ordered society, the loss of our rights and freedoms and the death of millions of people.

"Our latest Prime Minister Rishi Sunak talks of the importance of ending our dependance on fossil fuels yet he is still planning to allow new fossil fuel projects. This is a failure of politics. People have the legal right under British law to cause disruption to prevent a greater harm: the right of necessity.

"We do not do this lightly. After thirty years of public debate, lobbying and petitioning, and three years of peaceful civil disobedience, we are still on course for catastrophic climate breakdown and we have nowhere else to go."

The campaigners say the lartest action follows four weeks of continuous protests by supporters of Just Stop Oil during which the police have made 678 arrests.

A spokesman for Just Stop Oil said: "Since the campaign began on April 1st, Just Stop Oil supporters have been arrested nearly 2,000 times, with 6 supporters currently in prison.

"This is not a one day event, expect us every day and anywhere. This is an act of resistance against a criminal government and their genocidal death project. Our supporters will be returning – today, tomorrow and the next day – and the next day after that – and every day until our demand is met: no new oil and gas in the UK."

We will not be intimidated by changes to the law, we will not be stopped by pri