A MAN was taken to hospital after sustaining facial injuries during an assault.

It is understood three or four suspects arrived in a silver BMW and a motorbike before the attack in Clacton.

Police officers attended the scene in Warwick Road at about 6.30pm on September 29 following reports of the incident.

“On arrival, a man was found with facial injuries which required hospital treatment,” said a police spokeswoman.

Two men in their thirties arrested on suspicion of affray have been released on bail while inquiries continue.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have any further information about this incident to contact us.

If you have any information you should call 101 and cite 42/247609/22.