BRAINTREE TOWN were beaten 4-1 at National League South leaders Dartford.

After a goal-less first half, Charlie Sheringham gave the hosts the lead just after the break.

But Dartford were reduced to ten men when Tom Bonner received a second yellow for a foul on Matt Rush.

However, Luke Coulson doubled the Darts lead before Kyran Clements pulled a goal back for Braintree, with 11 minutes remaining.

But Samir Carruthers scored twice in the closing stages, to wrap up Dartford's victory.

So proud of our team today @braintreetownfc , the result did not reflect our performance and the game. Big decisions went against us but that’s football. Huge credit to @dartfordfc a fantastic club and set up ⚽️ — Angelo Harrop (@HarropAngelo) November 5, 2022

Braintree boss Angelo Harrop wrote on Twitter: 'So proud of our team today

@braintreetownfc , the result did not reflect our performance and the game. Big decisions went against us but that’s football. Huge credit to @dartfordfc a fantastic club and set up'

In Pitching In Isthmian League Premier, BRIGHTLINGSEA REGENT played out a 2-2 draw with Lewes.

Writing on social media, R's boss Brett Munyard said: 'First time I’ve smiled in a while! Togetherness and hard work from everyone involved Fans were class as always! On to the next one'

The R's fell behind at North Road but Jermaine Anderson equalised with a superb solo effort, on the half hour.

Luke Woodward then gave Brightlingsea the lead in the second half, before the visitors equalised to claim a draw.

Jermaine Anderson you little dancer. pic.twitter.com/12WkhZ96rJ — Brightlingsea Regent FC (@Brightlingseafc) November 5, 2022

In division north, HEYBRIDGE SWIFTS drew 1-1 at Grays Athletic.

Ross Wall gave Swifts the lead before Grays equalised, just before half-time.

Ross Wall with our goal today in a 1-1 draw away from home against @GraysAthleticFC 👏



📷 @edmonds_alan pic.twitter.com/MifuSeA8Nn — Heybridge Swifts FC (@officialswifts) November 5, 2022

MALDON AND TIPTREE claimed their first league win of the season after beating Basildon United, 3-1.

Harvey Sayer bagged a brace and Lance Akins also netted.

WITHAM TOWN beat Gorleston 3-0, at the Simarco Stadium.

Goals from Adam Vyse and Deese Madia put Witham in command.

And after Jake Jessup was sent off, Abdul Rasheed completed the scoring early in the second half.

Back to winning ways at the Simarco Stadium as we beat @gorlestonfc 3-0. #UpTheTown pic.twitter.com/1xsI711cPd — WithamTownFC (@Withamtownfc) November 5, 2022

In the Essex Senior League, FC CLACTON won 5-1 at Southchurch Park to claim a fifth straight away league win.

Mekhi McKenzie bagged a hat-trick, with Reuben Cowler and Ted Collis also netting.

FT | Five goals, and a fifth straight away league win for the Seasiders 🙌@MekhiMckenzie (hat-trick), @CowlerReuben and @Tedcollis8 (penalty) on target at Southchurch Park this afternoon.



Southend Manor 1-5 FCC #Seasiders ⚪🔵⚽ — FC Clacton (@FC_Clacton) November 5, 2022

In the Essex Senior League, LITTLE OAKLEY beat STANWAY ROVERS 3-2, with Harry Mann, Mason Lumley and Will Crisell on target for the Acorns.

FT: @HalsteadTownFC 1-4 @SWTFootballClub



Humbugs left to rule missed chances in the first half as Walden run out comfortable winners.



A superb attendance of 425, we appreciate the fantastic support.



Best wishes to Walden for the rest of their season.#OneTeamOneTow⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/9drek5BGlM — Halstead Town FC (@HalsteadTownFC) November 4, 2022

HALSTEAD TOWN lost 4-1 to Saffron Walden in front of a crowd of 425, at Milbank Stadium.

Jordan Blackwell scored the Humbugs' consolation.

In Thurlow Nunn League division south, WIVENHOE TOWN lost 5-2 at NW London, despite Callum Mcglinchey's brace.

HOLLAND FC drew 2-2 with Norwich CBSFC, in division north.