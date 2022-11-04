A HOTEL in Langham is being used as a safe haven for asylum-seekers, the Gazette understands.

The Holiday Inn Express, in Birchwood Road, is currently providing accommodation for the group.

According to trusted sources, the hotel is being used to house more than 100 men who have fled to the UK from their homelands.

Some of the asylum-seekers are said to be suffering from mental health issues, but are understood to be receiving support.

READ MORE: People climb on hotel roof before 'armed police' swarm scene

When the Gazette attempted to make a booking on the Holiday Inn's website there was no availability until March 2023.

Sir Bernard Jenkin, MP for Harwich and north Essex, added: “If this is true this proves the Government is doing all it can to look after asylum seekers humanely.

MP Sir Bernard Jenkin (Image: Newsquest)

“It also underlines why we need to change the law so people who travel from safe countries should not have any right to claim asylum here and should be deported.

“In the meantime, I am making sure there are no legitimate concerns about these people staying where they are and checking with Colchester Council and the police.”

Last month the Gazette revealed how hundreds of refugees who had left their countries out of fear were currently living in hotels in Essex.

Speaking anonymously, a Gazette source added: “Colchester has always been, and will continue to be, a sanctuary which welcomes refugees.”

A spokesman for IHG Hotels & Resorts, which runs the Holiday Inn Express, said it was "unable to comment."

A Home Office spokesman, however, said: “Asylum seekers who would otherwise be destitute are provided with support whilst we consider their claim for international protection.

“This includes free accommodation and utilities and a weekly allowance and provisions for families with a baby or toddler accommodated in contingency hotels.

“Asylum seekers in hotels are provided with three meals a day.”

Colchester Council was contacted but had not responded at the time of going to press.

Yesterday police and firefighters were called to the hotel at about 2.30pm following concerns for safety.

Following their arrival at the complex, officers were confronted with at least two people who were seen scaling the outside of the building.

After working to defuse the situation, the officers managed to convince the pair to return to a place of safety.

Jessica Emma, from Colchester, noticed the incident unfolding while driving to fill her car up at a nearby petrol station.

She said: “There were numerous police vehicles and fire engines at the Holliday Inn and about 20 people outside in groups - then armed police turned up.”