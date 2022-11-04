A MULTI-VEHICLE collision has caused a major route into Colchester's city centre to be closed this evening.

The city centre-bound lane of Clingoe Hill and St Andrew's Avenue have been shut amid the ongoing incident.

The police, fire ambulance services are all in attendance at the scene of the incident in St Andrew's Avenue.

A fire service spokesman said the collision involved two vehicles and a crew from Colchester was called shortly before 7pm.

"It was a two vehicle road traffic collision. One person was trapped but we weren’t required to do anything," he added.

Colchester - A133 Clingoe Hill CLOSED westbound just before the roundabout with Greenstead Road following a multi-vehicle accident. pic.twitter.com/E0uzHRYjt6 — Essex Travel News (@Essex_Travel) November 4, 2022

Traffic - the AA traffic map showing Clingoe Hill at 7.20pm (Image: AA)

A spokesman for Essex County Council's travel department said the road is shut "just before the roundabout with Greenstead Road following a multi-vehicle accident".

The emergency services have been contacted. More as we get it.