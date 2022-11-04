A MULTI-VEHICLE collision has caused a major route into Colchester's city centre to be closed this evening.
The city centre-bound lane of Clingoe Hill and St Andrew's Avenue have been shut amid the ongoing incident.
The police, fire ambulance services are all in attendance at the scene of the incident in St Andrew's Avenue.
A fire service spokesman said the collision involved two vehicles and a crew from Colchester was called shortly before 7pm.
"It was a two vehicle road traffic collision. One person was trapped but we weren’t required to do anything," he added.
Colchester - A133 Clingoe Hill CLOSED westbound just before the roundabout with Greenstead Road following a multi-vehicle accident. pic.twitter.com/E0uzHRYjt6— Essex Travel News (@Essex_Travel) November 4, 2022
A spokesman for Essex County Council's travel department said the road is shut "just before the roundabout with Greenstead Road following a multi-vehicle accident".
The emergency services have been contacted. More as we get it.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here