The Essex fire service is urging residents to attend a professionally organised fireworks display and not to build their own bonfire tonight.
As resident celebrate Bonfire Night today with firework displays and bonfires across the county, Essex County Fire and Rescue Service has issued advice for residents to stay safe.
Here are the firefighters' top safety tips this bonfire night:
The fireworks code
- Only buy fireworks marked CE
- Don’t drink alcohol if setting off fireworks.
- Keep fireworks in a closed non-flammable box.
- Follow the instructions on each firework.
- Light them at arm’s length, using a taper.
- Stand well back.
- Never go near a firework that has been lit. Even if it hasn’t gone off, it could still explode.
- Never put fireworks in your pocket or throw them.
- Always supervise children around fireworks.
- Light sparklers one at a time and wear gloves.
- Never give sparklers to a child under five.
- Keep pets indoors.
- Don’t set off noisy fireworks late at night and never after 11pm.
Bonfire safety
- Site the bonfire well away from houses, garages, sheds, fences, overhead cables, trees and shrubs
- Never leave the bonfire burning unattended
- Build the stack so that it is stable and will not collapse outwards or to one side
- NEVER use flammable liquids - paraffin or petrol - to light the fire
- Don't burn foam-filled furniture, aerosols, tins of paint and bottles
- Keep everyone away from the fire - especially children, who must be supervised at all times
- Pour water on the embers before leaving
