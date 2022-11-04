THE victim of an earlier incident on a busy road is now in hospital in a ‘serious condition'.
The B1023 D’Arcy Road in Oxley Hill is now open following the accident which occurred at about 1pm today.
An accident occurred between a single vehicle and a pedestrian, which closed the road between Top Road and Blind Lane.
Emergency services were called to the scene and the victim has since been taken to hospital where they are said to be in a “serious collision”.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: “The road has been re-opened and the victim has been taken to hospital in a serious condition.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here