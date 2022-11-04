THE victim of an earlier incident on a busy road is now in hospital in a ‘serious condition'.

The B1023 D’Arcy Road in Oxley Hill is now open following the accident which occurred at about 1pm today.

An accident occurred between a single vehicle and a pedestrian, which closed the road between Top Road and Blind Lane.

Emergency services were called to the scene and the victim has since been taken to hospital where they are said to be in a “serious collision”.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “The road has been re-opened and the victim has been taken to hospital in a serious condition.”