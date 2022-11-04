A BUSY road is expected to be closed for some time following an incident between a vehicle and a pedestrian.
The B1023 D’Arcy Road in Oxley Hill is closed in both directions between Top Road and Blind Lane, Oxley Green.
It has been reported that an accident has occurred involving a single vehicle and a pedestrian.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We are currently on the scene of a serious collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle in Colchester.
"We were called to D’Arcy Road shortly before 1pm.
"The road has been partially closed whilst emergency services are on scene."
A spokesman for Essex Highways said: “The road is closed in both directions between Top Road and Blind Lane following an accident involving a single vehicle and a pedestrian.
“The road may be closed for some time.”
