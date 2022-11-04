A DANGEROUS thug who slashed a stranger across the face with a bladed belt and mowed down a woman with his car will serve a longer sentence after the Court of Appeal found a judge had been too lenient.

Zachary Jagger, 27, and accomplice Charlie Hearn, 29, have had their jail terms increased after they became involved in a street brawl in Clacton in November 2021.

At their sentencing hearing at Chelmsford Crown Court in August, Judge David Turner KC said the pair both went out "looking for trouble".

Judge Turner said after trying to force their way into a private party, the pair were caught up in a large street fight.

"You, Mr Jagger, appeared to have run off, chased by others and later to have driven off," he said.

"But you made the very unwise decision to return later, I suspect to seek to even the score, you say to assist a friend.

"A female is punched and kicked, others appear with wood and a fork.

"You drive off again, only to return later to drive into the group fighting, striking a male."

Jagger then drove at a woman "on several occasions", knocking her backwards a distance of 6ft. She suffered a double leg fracture.

During the incident, Hearn used a knife to slash one man across the back, leaving him with "a thoroughly ugly cut, with stitches".

Judge Turner said: "You were to threaten, with the knife, another individual in an ugly way.

"You were involved in the same fight as was Mr Jagger and that, among other things, involved the punching and kicking of a female.

"Then you too were involved in a wounding of [a woman], slashing her with a Stanley knife to the face.

"This too is grave offending."

After the fight, Jagger made moves to destroy the Vauxhall Astra he used as a weapon.

In February 2019, Jagger was again out “looking for trouble” when he launched an attack on a complete stranger in the toilets of a town-centre bar.

The court heard he drew his studded belt from around his waist, before using it to slash the victim, Paul Filtness, across the face.

Wounded - Paul Filtness needed 30 stitches after the brutal attack (Image: Newsquest)

Mr Filtness was left with a "grave laceration" spanning 15cm from his temple to his chin.

The wound was "2cm to 3cm deep" and cut through fat and muscle.

Mr Filtness was left "scarred, shocked and permanently damaged", and still deals with the mental and physical fallout from the attack three years on.

Jagger, of Alton Park Road, Clacton, admitted charges of wounding with intent, affray, dangerous driving, causing grievous bodily harm with intent and perverting the course of justice.

He was deemed a dangerous offender and given an extended sentence, comprising six years imprisonment and an extended licence period of four years.

Hearn, of Oakmead Road, Point Clear, admitted charges of wounding without intent, affray, making threats with a knife and wounding with intent.

He was sentenced to four years behind bars.

Judge Turner accepted Hearn "is not inherently violent" and found the offender's remorse to be genuine.

Mr Filtness’ father, Paul senior, appealed the sentences under the unduly lenient sentence scheme.

The case was referred to the Court of Appeal and heard on November 3.

The court found both sentences to be unduly lenient.

Jagger’s sentence was increased to 13 years’ imprisonment with an extended licence of 3 years, while Hearn was ordered to serve a sentence of 6 years’ imprisonment with a 3-year extended licence.

Speaking after the hearing, solicitor general Michael Tomlinson MP said: “These were intensely vicious attacks that left the victims with serious wounds, with some needing hospital treatment.

“I did not believe that the original sentences adequately reflected the violent nature of the offending that occurred, so I welcome the decision of the Court of Appeal to sentence both Jagger and Hearn to longer sentences.”