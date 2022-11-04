There were seven more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Tendring.

A total of 817 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on November 3 (Thursday) – up from 810 on the week before.

They were among 19,681 deaths recorded across the East of England.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Tendring.

A total of 170,881 deaths were recorded throughout England by November 3 (Thursday) – up from 169,882 last week.