A RESIDENT on end-of-life care was unable to be taken to hospital after torrential rainfall and blocked drains caused a coastal village to flood.

Unadopted roads on the Brooklands and Grasslands estates in Jaywick bore the brunt of treacherous weather conditions on Thursday.

The likes of Essex Avenue, Standard Avenue, and Singer Avenue, for example, all became submerged in pools of water reported to be up to eight-inches deep.

As result, some residents were left stranded, including a dying woman who is usually transported by ambulance to hospital on a daily basis for dialysis treatment.

Care workers were also said to have been unable to access the patients they look after who live in the area due to the dangers posed by the flooding.

After being made aware of the situation, Brad Thompson, chairman of the Jaywick Sands Community Forum, contacted Essex County Council asking for their help.

Due to the affected roads being unadopted, however, he was told they were not responsible for them and, therefore, had no obligation to assist.

Brad, alongside a team of other volunteers, decided to then take it upon themselves to clear the drains the best they could, spending at least six hours doing so.

“Once we cleared the water and pumped out the chambers I could see the systems had been was poorly installed,” he added.

“Essex County Council paid £5million for this to be done but now they do not want to take any responsibility for them - you cannot make it up.

“They should be maintaining the roads still, but it is like they are not bothered anymore bout any work they have already done before.

“The water just say there for five hours. They say Jaywick is a flood risk but nothing is being done about it – people’s lives are being put at risk.”

Essex County Council and Anglian Water have been contacted for comment.