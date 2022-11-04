A WOMAN and her pet dog were rescued after getting cut off by the rising tide in Dovercourt.

Harwich RNLI’s volunteer crew was called into action following reports of the woman and her dog getting into trouble west of Dovercourt Bay.

The incident saw the station launch its Atlantic 85 inshore lifeboat at about 2.30pm on Monday, October 31.

A spokesman for the crew said: “Arriving on scene, the crew quickly brought them aboard and assessed their condition before returning to station at 3.40pm.

“As no further assistance was required, both owner and dog were happy to make their own way home.”

The incident came after the crew was called into action to help a vessel aground about 100 metres off Dovercourt seafront at about 2.50pm on October 30.

With a rising tide and strong wind blowing towards the shore, the vessel was in danger of being pushed into the sea wall.

First on scene was the Atlantic 85 inshore lifeboat which managed to get close enough to attach a tow line to the vessel and hold it steady, preventing it from being pushed further towards the sea wall.

On the arrival of Harwich’s all-weather lifeboat, the tow line was passed across.

Once safely in deeper water the five occupants and vessel were assessed before continuing the tow on to Harwich’s Ha’penny Pier.

Lifeboat operations manager Peter Bull said: “Positive outcomes such as these are only possible due to the dedication of the volunteers that train twice a week in all conditions, perfecting their skills in search and rescue so when time pressure incidents happen such as these, they have a fluidity between them that creates a positive outcome.

“Each year, on average the charity spends £1,400 on each crew member’s training, ensuring they can safely meet the challenges of trying to save everyone.

“None of which would be possible without the generosity of our community.

“Before setting out for the coast, please remember to check predicted tide heights as well as times, as they change daily.

“These can be found on the Harwich Haven Authority website or via dedicated phone apps.”