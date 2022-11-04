Eamonn Holmes’ GB News co-star Isabel Webster has said she is “heartbroken” by his latest health update which will see his return to work delayed.

Eamonn will face a lengthy spell off work after a fall at his home earlier this week while recovering from surgery.

Isabel told the Daily Mail: “I know how much our audience is missing Eamonn, and I am too!

“It’s been heartbreaking to see him in so much pain. Eamonn has had such a run of bad luck, and to suffer in the way he has been.

“But I also know how hard he is working to get back to his best. That’s why I can’t wait to see him return, fighting fit, and back where he belongs – sitting alongside me on GB News.”

The TV presenter suffered a setback in his recovery from chronic pain which required major surgery.

His reps issued a statement earlier this week: "As a consequence of being laid low by major surgery, Eamonn suffered a fall at home a couple of weeks ago and had to undergo another operation. He’s naturally gutted by the setback, but the good news is the surgery on his shoulder went well. He’s now receiving fantastic care and resting.

"Sadly it means Eamonn is likely to need a longer period off TV than he first thought in order to get himself better and heal." The rep added: "Despite being in an awful lot of pain, he’s remaining positive.

"He is looking forward to doing what he loves most and being back on TV and presenting on GB News just as soon as he can.” The spokesman added: "He’d also like to thank everyone who has sent him get-well messages.

"Eamonn’s focus now is solely on resting, and getting better - which he is determined to do.” Eamonn has been open and honest about his battle with his ailing health.

"This week a surgeon will cut into my back to hopefully relieve pressure on my sciatic nerves," he said previously. "It’s an operation that carries a 20 percent risk of going wrong, but such is the pain and restrictions that I have been suffering for the past 18 months, I’ve decided it is a risk I am willing to take."