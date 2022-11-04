A NEW dispersal order is being put in place in Frinton today following fresh concerns about teenage troublemakers.

The move comes after a gang of teenage yobs reportedly unleashed Halloween hell by “setting off fireworks in a supermarket” on Halloween.

A similar order was in place earlier on Monday in response to the anti-social behaviour and disorder.

It resulted in eight people being dispersed from the area with four taken home to their parents.

One person was arrested for letting off a firework and later taken home to their parents.

The new order is going to be in place from 6pm on Friday, November 5, until 6pm on Sunday, November 7.

Acting Insp Aaron Homatopolous said: “Already this week we’ve seen groups of young people behaving anti-socially and creating disorder and we won’t tolerate that behaviour.

“We’re acting to protect the public and ensure our communities can enjoy bonfire and fireworks weekend in peace and it means you’re likely to see an increased visible policing presence this weekend.

“This order gives us the power to direct people suspected of acting anti-socially or creating disorder to leave the area.

“We will not be afraid to enforce it.”

The dispersal zone in Frinton (Image: Essex Police)

A dispersal order gives officers the power to direct people suspected of causing anti-social behaviour away from the town.

Eyewitnesses claimed a group of yobs were spotted launching rockets inside the Co-op supermarket in Connaught Avenue on Monday.

It was reported that staff members tried to guard the entrance in order to protect shoppers and prevent the intimidating hoodlums from gaining access.

The incident came roughly a year after police were previously granted extra powers twice in two months to combat anti-social behaviour.

Terry Allen, mayor of Frinton and Walton Town Council, called on parents to do more to educate their children on how to act in a civilised manner.

Speaking earlier this week, he said: “It will all end in tears because someone will get hurt and one of them will end up with a record for the rest of their life for something silly they did as a teenager.

“Parents should be more aware and take more responsibility.”