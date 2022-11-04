THE most deprived areas of Tendring have been revealed in the latest 2021 census results.

The figures come as part of a more detailed set of results from the snapshot of England and Wales captured in March last year.

As part of the 2021 census, households in England and Wales were classified in terms of four different "dimensions of deprivation", which are based on certain characteristics.

The first is where any member of a household, who is not a full-time student, is either unemployed or long-term sick, and the second covers households where no person has at least five or more GCSE passes or equivalent qualifications, and no 16 to 18-year-olds at the home are full-time students.

The third dimension is where any person in the household has general health that is “bad” or “very bad” or has a long-term health problem, and the fourth where the household’s accommodation is either overcrowded or is in a shared dwelling, or has no central heating.

Office for National Statistics data show 61.7 per cent of households in Tendring were deprived in at least one of these "dimensions" when the most recent census was carried out.

This was the highest proportion of all local authorities in England and Wales, and far above the national average of 51.7 per cent.

However, it represented a drop from 67.6 per cent at the time of the last census in 2011.

A further breakdown reveals which of the area's 18 neighbourhoods were most affected by deprivation last year.

In Tendring, the three areas with the highest deprivation rates were:

1) Jaywick and St Osyth – 74.9 per cent of households here were deprived in at least one dimension at the time of the 2021 census, down from 82 per cent in 2011

2) Clacton Central – 72.8 per cent, ​falling from 77.8 per cent in 2011

3) Clacton Rush Green – 69.8 per cent, a drop from 76.5 per cent in 2011 By contrast, the neighbourhood with the lowest level of deprivation was Elmstead Market and Ardleigh, at 46.9 per cent of households.

The ONS said deprivation is a "complex topic", adding that more detailed information would come in future releases.