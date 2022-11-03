LONG-SERVING Police Community Support Officers have been helping to keep communities in Essex safe for a total of almost 60 years.

PCSOs Sue Groves, Michael O’Donnell-Smith and Shane Brook are familiar faces in the Tendring, Uttlesford and Southend districts.

Together with their PCSO colleagues, they resolve disputes, prevent crime, protect vulnerable people and deal with everything from hate crime to fly-tipping.

PCSO Sue Groves was a Special Constable before becoming a PCSO in 2003.

PCSOs Sue Groves (Image: Essex Police)

She has had two spells in Clacton and worked in Brightlingsea before moving to Harwich.

She said: “I love talking to the community and being able to help solve their issues – sometimes large, sometimes small. You get to know everybody locally.

“I was in the first group of PCSOs that joined and I’m now the only one remaining.

"PCSOs were trialled in Southend before being introduced across the county.

“Would I recommend the role? Definitely. You’ll get whole new big family.

"Your colleagues make all the difference and they’ve always been there to support me. I’ve made so many friends on the journey.

“Occasionally you see things you don’t want to see, but I have a lot of great memories.

"During the flooding of Brightlingsea, I remember beach huts floating across the fields towards us.

“On one occasion, we were driving a Smart car down a rural road looking for a missing person when the car got stuck in the mud.

"My colleague said, ‘You drive, I’ll push,’ and she stood behind the wheel. She had to be taken back to the station and hosed down!”

PCSO Michael O’Donnell-Smith (Image: Essex Police)

PCSO Michael O’Donnell-Smith has been working in Uttlesford for 19 years.

Michael, who was previously in the Royal Signals, was recognised with an award at the PCSO’s 20th anniversary event for his outstanding outreach work with the rural community.

He said: “The role is constantly changing, and I enjoy the variety.

"Every day, week and month is different depending on the time of year, the issues in the local area, and events coming up."

“Recently I’ve been getting bleed trauma kits into venues across the district, been out on drugs warrants, and worked with the cadets, as well as generating new ideas for engagement and going out on patrol.

“It’s not the same job it was when I started. Now we are taking the lead at dealing with kids on the streets and working with multi-agency partners.

“We have more technology, body armour, tac vests, and our powers have increased. There is more responsibility. We’re working more closely with our PC colleagues than we ever did before and it’s improving all the time.

“For the local community, parish, town and district councils, we are at the heart of the communication between them and the police. The PCs have an awful lot to do; we have the time to do the engagement side.

“At one point or another I’ve been responsible for every ward in Uttlesford. It’s a good place to be a PCSO. The community want us, we’re here to help, and they appreciate that.”

PCSO Shane Brook. Picture: Essex Police (Image: Essex Police)

PCSO Shane Brook became a PCSO after five years in the army. He’s worked in Chadwell St Mary, Ockenden, Tilbury and Lakeside before settling in Southend in 2015.

He said: “As PCSOs we bridge that gap between communities and the police.

“I’m a great advocate for going out on foot or by bike. You get to speak to people when you’re outside and you can’t do that sitting in your car. I average 14 miles per shift on a bike or 11-12 miles on foot.

“You get to know the area - the shopkeepers, the local councillors and the local kids. I go to schools, churches, synagogues and mosques, and I attend the local community meetings. I enjoy the interaction.

“People start getting to know you, but you have to keep at it to build their trust. If you engage with people, they engage back.

“Last week we went to local newsagents and shops handing out posters ahead of Halloween. A teenager came over to me and asked for a couple of quid because he said his mum hadn’t fed him.

“I didn’t have any money on me, but I gave him some millionaire shortbread.

"Him and his mates were all happy as Larry and they all came over to shake my hand. They wave to me now when I see them.

"It’s small interactions and engagements like that that make a difference.”