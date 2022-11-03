AN auction bidding war erupted before a cottage with lake views was sold this week.

The semi-detached home in Mill Street, St Osyth, went under the gavel at £187,000 after sustained bidding.

It was among 155 lots in the latest auction held by Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers, which finished on Wednesday.

The two-bedroom property realised £67,000 more than the freehold guide price.

Director and auctioneer Kevin Gilbert said: “We had tremendous pre-sale interest in this vacant semi-detached cottage in need of improvement, which translated into competitive bidding.

“Our bidders could see the potential in this cottage that, once work has been carried out, it will make an excellent home for owner-occupation or even letting to generate a good income.

“We have ended up with the perfect property auction scenario – a great deal for both vendor and purchaser – which illustrates the benefit of coming to auction.”

The property has views to the front toward Mill Dam Lake.

Clive Emson Auctioneers holds auctions eight times a year with the next auction, the final one of the year, ending on December 14.

Closing date for entries is November 21. Go to cliveemson.co.uk for more details.