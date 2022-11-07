A FIREFIGHTING expert has issued life-saving advice about those turning to electric blankets in a bid to combat rising energy costs.

Fire prevention specialist Will Newman said undertaking several checks on the device could save the life of someone using it.

It comes amid a campaign from Essex County Fire and Rescue Service urging anyone with the blanket to take a few minutes to understand how to safely use it.

Residents have turned to the cosy item as it is cheaper to run than central heating, with money-saving guru Martin Lewis encouraging people to invest in one.

The fire service has stated electric blankets are safe to use but has warned anyone considering purchasing a second hand one to think again.

Fire prevention expert - Will Newman

Mr Newman, head of prevention at the service, said: “Before you think about looking for your old electric blanket think about when you bought it – if it’s more than ten years old dispose of it responsibly.

“Regularly give your electric blanket a good check over. That means checking for fraying fabrics, scorch marks, worn flex and loose connections.

“Check the cord isn’t damaged and that it’s not buzzing.

“Plug it in directly to the mains and not an extension lead. Unplug it before you get into bed, unless it has a thermostat control for safe all-night use.

“And keep water away from it – that includes a hot water bottle.

Cold - residents are turning to electric blankets to keep warm

“It might sound like a lot to consider, but taking a few things into consideration could save your life.”

A statement from the fire service as part of the campaign added purchasing a second hand electric blanket is “not worth the risk”.

“You won’t know the history of them, how old they are or how they have been stored,” it reads.

Bosses at the brigade also reminded residents to ensure they have a working smoke alarm on every floor of their house.

They explained this is the best way to protect properties should a fire ever start in or around the premises.