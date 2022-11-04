THE Mayor of Frinton and Walton has responded to residents suggestions of building a fundraising café for the RNLI in light of the station losing its all-weather lifeboat.

Daniel Blyth, of Frinton, brought up the idea on a social media post to use an open space on the Frinton seafront that used to house public benches and toilets before they were removed.

Frinton and Walton Mayor Terry Allen responded to the post and has since spoken to the Gazette about the situation.

He said: “We get loads of suggestions like this and it’s a commendable idea but it isn’t really feasible down here.

“There is no trading at all on the open spaces or the esplanade and there is no building to house the proposed shop in.

“I read the post with interest but its not on the cards at the moment, the council raises money for the RNLI through different events such as the bike run, all the funds from that went to the charity.”

The space in question is an old shelter that fell into disrepair which eventually led to it being removed and becoming an open space.

Mr Allen points out that the main reason it would not be feasible is because of the amount of money it would cost when said café was completed.

He added: “It would be a long step by step process which would end up costing hundreds of thousands of pounds.

“You would have to build the café which would be really expensive because of the drainage and power among other things.

“I understand residents are emotional right now because the all weather lifeboat is being displaced but that is a strategic plan by the RNLI.

“It will be posted somewhere else to cover more are and in turn do more good.”

Tendring Council who owns the land have responded to the suggestion.

A Tendring Council spokesman said: “The Council has an ongoing maintenance programme for repairing and replacing benches across the district’s seafronts.

“At this stage, there are no plans for additional kiosk buildings on promenade areas.”