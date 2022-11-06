A CHARITY is set to launch its Christmas festivities with a series of events leading into the holidays.

The National Trust is hosting events in Flatford’s Valley Farm and with Bourne Valley Crafters.

In Valley Farm, attendees can enjoy the festive greenery and a chat with trust volunteers around a cosy log fire.

There will also be mulled wine and mince pies to buy at the event.

The Bourne Valley Crafters will return for their Christmas Craft Fair in the Granary. Several artists and craftspeople will be selling their work as well.

Events in Flatford will take place on Saturday, November 26 and Sunday, November 27 from 10am to 4pm.

For more information visit bit.ly/3zF7LmS.