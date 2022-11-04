Several motorway closures will affect Essex traffic this weekend, according to National Highways England.

These will mainly be along the Dartford Crossing in the early hours of the morning, with a few on the M25 and the A12.

If you are set to be travelling along these areas, it's best to take note of different diversions in place.

Here’s a list of all of the closures from Friday, November 4 to Sunday, November 6.

There will be several closures on the A12 in Essex this weekend (PA) (Image: PA)

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Friday, November 4 in Essex?





A12

The 24-hour closure on the Northbound link road from the A138 will continue in Essex until Tuesday, December 20.

Meanwhile between Junction 11 and 14 on the Northbound way there will be carriageway closure for white lining/road markings from 9pm to 5am.

Finally, between Junction 19 and 29 in both directions there will be carriageway closures, exit slip road closures, entry slip road closures, lane closures and a diversion route put in place.

This is due to reconstruction/renewal works, and this will also occur from 9pm to 5am.

Dartford Crossing

On the Northbound way for the West tunnel, there will be a tunnel closure for inspection works from 11pm until 5am.

M25

On the clockwise way between Junction 27 and 28 there will be a dedicated exit slip road closure for scheme works from 11pm until 5am.

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Saturday, November 5 in Essex?

A12

The 24-hour closure on the Northbound link road from the A138 will continue in Essex until Tuesday, December 20.

Dartford Crossing

On the Northbound way for the West tunnel, there will be tunnel closure for contraflow works from 10.30pm until 5am.

M25

On the M25 clockwise at Junction 31 there will be entry slip road closure for maintenance works from 11pm until 5am.

Additionally, from Junction 31 to the A282 southbound Junction 1a there will be carriageway closure for maintenance works at the same time.

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Sunday, November 6 in Essex?





A12

The 24-hour closure on the Northbound link road from the A138 will continue in Essex until Tuesday, December 20.

Dartford Crossing

On the Northbound way in the East tunnel, there will be tunnel closure for painting works between between 8.30pm and 5.30am.

M25

No closures are listed for the M25 Essex junctions on this day.