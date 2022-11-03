CHILDREN enjoyed a day of fun and escapism during a visit to a new adventure park.

Young siblings who are either bereaved or have a brother or sister receiving care from East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH) were invited to the enchanted lost kingdom of Wyvernwood in Alresford.

Thirteen youngsters attended and enjoyed meeting a friendly wizard, goblins and fairies, while exploring a dragon’s trail, searching for missing treasure and solving puzzles in a maize maze.

They also had the chance to let off steam at the park’s play area, bounce on huge inflatable pillows and speed around on go-karts.

Among those to attend were Colchester brothers Archie and Freddie Tarrant, whose sister, 11-year-old Gracie-Leigh, has a number of complex, life-limiting health conditions, mainly involving her heart and lungs.

Adventure - youngsters were invited by EACH to a special day for siblings at Wyvernwood in Alresford (Image: EACH)

Mum Fay said her children had a fantastic time.

“They absolutely loved it, as they always do with these sibling days,” she said.

“Being around other children in a similar situation helps them understand.

“It makes them realise they’re not alone, as well as giving them a level of independence.”

In addition to the regular attractions, there was other spooky specials throughout the park, which opened in July and is set within 20 acres of north Essex countryside.

Wyvernwood experiences director Nick White said the children visited on a great day, being so close to Halloween.

“It was our pleasure to welcome them and I hope they had a wonderful time,” he added.

“EACH is our charity partner and, in addition to the siblings’ day, we also hope to raise funds from our magic wishing well, which spouts bubbles every hour.

“Every penny donated will be going to this very special and fantastic cause, which is one we feel a real connection with and are proud to be supporting.”

EACH supports families and cares for children and young people with life-threatening conditions.

Lucy Hynes, EACH groups and events coordinator, said: “We had a wonderful time at Wyvernwood.

“There was so much to see and do and our thanks go to all the staff, who went above and beyond and made our visit as fun as possible.