Keith McCarthy to be sentenced for killing Kerrin Repman

By Lewis Adams

  • - Keith McCarthy, 42, is to be sentenced for murder today (November 3)
  • - A jury found McCarthy unanimously guilty of murdering dad-of-three Kerrin Repman
  • - He was also found guilty of GBH with intent after a pensioner was injured
  • - Judge Jeremy Donne KC warned McCarthy he could face a life sentence last month

