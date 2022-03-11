Our live feed has now finished.
- - Keith McCarthy, 42, is to be sentenced for murder today (November 3)
- - A jury found McCarthy unanimously guilty of murdering dad-of-three Kerrin Repman
- - He was also found guilty of GBH with intent after a pensioner was injured
- - Judge Jeremy Donne KC warned McCarthy he could face a life sentence last month
