RESIDENTS have been urged to book tickets for a social club’s Christmas festivities which will include live entertainment and refreshments.

The Lighthouse Sports and Social Hub’s Christmas Festive Fiesta in Dovercourt is returning.

This year, the hub will make the most of its historic outdoor roller-skating rink with festive skating under the lights and around the tree.

Bookings are now being taken for the hub’s Santa experience which sold out last year.

The festivities will begin with the light switch on happening on Saturday, December 10, at 4pm.

For more information and to book your place, visit bit.ly/3T3e7TA.