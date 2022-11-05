A LIFEBOAT charity is set to host a Christmas fair which will allow residents to take part in several festivities.

Harwich RNLI will host the fair and attendees can get their Christmas shopping sorted or come along for a cup of coffee and a slice of homemade cake.

Father Christmas will also be paying a visit and there will be live music at the event as well.

All money raised will help buy equipment for the Harwich RNLI crew.

The fair will take place on Saturday, November 19, from 10.30am until 3.30pm at Park Pavilion.