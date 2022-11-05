DRIVERS should be aware of multiple of closures coming to Essex.

One road is set to close for more than one month.

Connaught Gardens West, at the Clacton seafront, will be closing from its junction with Albert Gardens to its junction with Marine Parade East.

The closure is scheduled to commence on November 14 for 36 days while mains replacement works are undertaken by Affinity Water.

An alternative route is available via Albert Gardens, Connaught Gardens East, Marine Parade East and vice versa.

n Another Clacton road is also set to close for nearly four weeks.

Jameson Road, in Clacton is closing from its junction with St Osyth Road to its junction with Coopers Lane.

The closure begins on November 28 for 26 days and is required for the safety of the public and workforce while mains replacement works are undertaken by Cadent.

An alternative route is available via St Osyth Road, Coopers Lane and vice versa.

n In Thorpe-le-Soken, another road is also set to close.

On November 14, Golden Lane will close from its junction with Colchester Road to its junction with Harwich Road.

The closure will last for ten days while carriageway patching works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

An alternative route is available via Colchester Road, High Street, Landermere Road, New Thorpe Avenue, Harwich Road and vice versa.

n Three roads are also set to close in Colchester.

Firstly, on November 8, Exeter Drive and Lincoln Way are closing from the junction with Guildford Road to its junction with Lichfield Close.

They will be closing for three days while carriageway patching works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

n A road will also be hit by a temporary speed limit.

Colchester Road, in Great Bentley, will be hit with a 40mph speed limit on November 28.

The speed limit will be in place for 19 days from east of its junction with Ravens Green.

The restriction is required for the safety of the public and workforce while highway improvement works are undertaken by Premier Drainage Solutions Ltd.

n Also set to close on November 28 is Sir Isaacs Walk in Colchester

It is set to close from east of its junction with Headgate for two days

The closure is required for the safety of the public and workforce while underground structure works are undertaken by Openreach.

An alternative route is available via Head Street, North Hill, Middleborough, Middleborough Roundabout, Balkerne Hill Southbound, Maldon Road Roundabout, Southway Eastbound, Headgate with access only into Culver Street West.

n Also closing in Colchester will be Cowdray Avenue on November 16 for three days.

The closure will be from a point north west of its junction with Ipswich Road Roundabout.

The closure is required for the safety of the public and workforce while new connection works are undertaken by Anglian Water.

n A road in Braintree is also set to close for two days.

London Road will shut on December 3 from near its junction with Queenborough Lane.

The road will remain closed while new connection works are undertaken by UK Power Networks..

An alternative route is available via Notley Cross, Garden Village Way, Garden Village Way Roundabout At Business Park, Garden Village Way Roundabout Cuckoo Way, London Road Roundabout and vice versa (with access only into London Road).