RESIDENTS say they were left shocked after being told to keep off a beauty spot which they say has been enjoyed by the public for decades.

A sign prohibiting public access has been put up outside the Brook Meadows site in Tiptree.

An appeal is currently underway following the refusal of plans for 221 homes on the site.

The land is owned by the Kler Group Construction Company.

Luke Magnay, a Tiptree resident campaigning against the plans believes the sign has been put up ahead of an inspector's visit.

He said: “If we're supposedly not meant to be there and if you don’t want people to go in there you put 6ft barbed wire up.

“It’s a complete façade and we're hoping the inspectors see through it and realise the sign wasn’t there before.

“It’s petty and pathetic.”

A padlock was put on the gate on Monday and signs are believed to have gone up in the evening on Tuesday.

Mr Magnay said: “I don’t think the developers realised how much the community cared about the space and they’re trying every trick in the book.

“We kind of expected them to do something but the fact they’ve done it is very sad.

“Why would there be a kissing gate there if they don’t want people to go in.

“We’re hoping it all gets dismissed and the signs go down.

“If it remains closed then people who can travel will start using Tiptree Heath and that will impact that land.

“The heath is already heavily used and if Brook Meadows goes it will have a negative effect on the area.

“You can’t walk to the heath, so only people that can drive can get there.

“Losing Brook Meadows is going to affect the whole of Tiptree.

“There are people who were born here that grew up using the land."

The final decision on the plans is set to be made at the start of December.

The Kler Group have been approached for comment.