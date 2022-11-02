New research has revealed that Essex is the third most likely place in England where you would find buried treasure.

In total 619 findings were discovered in Essex between 2012 and 2020, which was only topped by Suffolk and Norfolk.

Research commissioned by CasinoTop10.net analysed statistical data provided by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport for the period between 2012 and 2020 and revealed the areas in which the most treasures were discovered.

In total 619 findings were discovered in Essex between 2012 and 2020, which was only topped by Suffolk and Norfolk.

Coins are particular items that people might discover (Image: PA)

As a result the East of England as a whole was the most plentiful region for buried treasure to be found in the whole of England, Wales and Northern Ireland during this period.

The East of England had 2,680 findings, which was 500 more than the South East of England with 2,180.

Counties in England where you are most likely to find buried treasure

Norfolk - 1,021 findings Suffolk - 638 Essex - 619 Lincolnshire - 566 Hampshire - 523 Kent (incl. Medway) - 479 North Yorkshire (inc. York) - 474 Wiltshire and Swindon - 387 Dorset - 362 Oxfordshire - 324

The full list of counties for England, Wales and Northern Ireland can be found here.