New research has revealed that Essex is the third most likely place in England where you would find buried treasure.
In total 619 findings were discovered in Essex between 2012 and 2020, which was only topped by Suffolk and Norfolk.
Research commissioned by CasinoTop10.net analysed statistical data provided by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport for the period between 2012 and 2020 and revealed the areas in which the most treasures were discovered.
In total 619 findings were discovered in Essex between 2012 and 2020, which was only topped by Suffolk and Norfolk.
As a result the East of England as a whole was the most plentiful region for buried treasure to be found in the whole of England, Wales and Northern Ireland during this period.
The East of England had 2,680 findings, which was 500 more than the South East of England with 2,180.
Counties in England where you are most likely to find buried treasure
- Norfolk - 1,021 findings
- Suffolk - 638
- Essex - 619
- Lincolnshire - 566
- Hampshire - 523
- Kent (incl. Medway) - 479
- North Yorkshire (inc. York) - 474
- Wiltshire and Swindon - 387
- Dorset - 362
- Oxfordshire - 324
The full list of counties for England, Wales and Northern Ireland can be found here.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here