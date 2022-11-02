HALLOWEEN decorations were stolen and taken away in a van just before Halloween night.

Essex Police are now appealing for help to identify three men wanted in connection with the investigation.

The display was taken from a public house in Spital Road, Maldon.

Officers were called to the address on Sunday, October 23 and it was believed that the decorations were taken at about 2am.

The CCTV images show three men on the street holding pieces of the decorations.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We are appealing for the public’s help in identifying these men in connection with an ongoing theft investigation.

“We were called to a public house on Spital Road in Maldon on Sunday, 23 October following reports of a Halloween decoration display being stolen from the front of the building.

“The theft is believed to have occurred around 2am. The suspects are seen leaving in a white van.

“We are appealing for the public’s help to identify these men in connection with this investigation. If you know who they are or have any further information which could help, please contact us.

“If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us.

“You can let us know by submitting a report on our website or by using our online Live Chat service available Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays) between 10am-9pm.

“Visit www.essex.police.uk/digital101 to find out more about our website reporting services.

“Alternatively you can call us on 101.

“In an emergency always call 999.

“If you would like to make an anonymous report you can contact independent charity @CrimestoppersUK, by visiting their website or by calling 0800 555 111.

“Please quote incident 42/263067/22 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”